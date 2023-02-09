Credit Suisse credit default swaps rise after big annual loss















LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Credit Suisse debt rose on Thursday after the Swiss lender reported its worst annual loss since the 2008 global financial crisis after rattled clients fled in droves.

Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) rose 4 basis points (bps) from Wednesday's close to 295 bps, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Amanda Cooper











