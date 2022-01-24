Finance1 minute read
Credit Suisse cuts Banorte to "neutral" citing weaker core earnings, valuation
MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse downgraded Mexican banking institution Banorte (GFNORTEO.MX) to "neutral" from "outperform" in a report published Monday, citing a less attractive valuation and weaker core earnings following the company's 2021 fourth quarter results published last week.
The report cited worse than expected GDP performance, a more competitive landscape among Mexican bankers and unexpected policy changes in the country as key risks.
Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Christian Plumb
