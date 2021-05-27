Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Credit Suisse details Swiss watchdog action after Archegos blow up

Reuters
1 minute read
1/2

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) detailed on Thursday the additional capital buffer imposed by Swiss market watchdog FINMA in relation to the Swiss bank's exposure to collapsed U.S. investment fund Archegos. read more

"FINMA imposed a temporary add-on of CHF 5.8 billion (USD 6.1 billion) to the Group's credit risk RWA (risk-weighted assets) in relation to its exposure in the US-based hedge fund matter, which was included in movements in risk levels," it said in a first-quarter regulatory filing.

