Credit Suisse expects profit this year -CEO tells Swiss newspaper

1 minute read

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland, November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann

ZURICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is aiming to make a profit this year, Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview published on Friday.

"We expect a profit in 2022. But uncertainty factors such as Russia, China, inflation and the interest rate environment are difficult to assess," he said.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank has been plagued by scandal in the past year and last week reported a $2.2 billion quarterly loss and said 2022 earnings would be weighed down by restructuring and compensation costs. read more

