Credit Suisse shares fall around 10% in early trading















ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Shares in beleaguered Swiss bank Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) fell around 10% in early trading, reflecting market concern about the group as it finalises a restructuring programme due to be announced on Oct. 27.

Credit Suisse has solid capital and liquidity, Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner told staff in a memo last week. read more

Credit Suisse executives spent the weekend reassuring large clients, counterparties and investors about its liquidity and capital position, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. read more

A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

Executives made the calls after spreads Credit Suisse credit default swaps (CDS), which offer protection against a company defaulting, rose sharply on Friday in an indication of investor concerns.

Credit Suisse shares have fallen by more than half this year.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Noele Illien











