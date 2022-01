The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland, November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann/File Photo

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group (CSGN.S) has appointed Axel Lehmann as its new chairman effective immediately, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Lehmann succeeds António Horta-Osório, who resigned following an investigation commissioned by the board, the statement added.

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru

