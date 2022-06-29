1 minute read
Credit Suisse group ending negative interest rates for private clients
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
ZURICH, June 29 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is scrapping negative interest rates in Swiss francs for private banking clients, the lender said on Wednesday.
"Despite the continued negative interest-rate environment, Credit Suisse will repeal the account balance fee and thus move away from using negative interest rates in Swiss francs as of July 1 for the private client business," the bank said in a statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by John Revill Editing by Riham Alkousaa
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.