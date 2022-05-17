Credit Suisse Group rating downgraded by S&P

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich, Switzerland October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, May 17 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG's (CSGN.S) credit rating has been downgraded to BBB from BBB+ by Standard & Poors, a blow for the Swiss bank which reported a first quarter loss and is facing increasing shareholder unrest following a string of scandals.

The outlook has now been changed from negative to stable, the rating agency said.

Credit Suisse reported a first-quarter loss last month and launched a management overhaul after racking up billions of in losses during 2021 from failed investments. read more

The bank has been trying to reform its risk management culture and turn the page on a series of scandals, which have prompted multiple rounds of management shake-ups, abrupt departures, and internal and external investigations.

But S&P said a turnaround from scandals such as the Archegos affair, Greensill and others would not be quick.

"Although the group is actively working on remediation actions, we think a lasting change to the risk culture in such a complex global organization will take time," the agency said.

"We now think this will be even more difficult in a deteriorating economic and business environment."

S&P said it saw see management targets to restore profitability as ambitious, particularly in view of the management upheaval and economic uncertainties.

"In our view, the group's risk-return is likely to remain below that of its key competitors and other highly rated peers, at least over the medium term," S&P said

Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.