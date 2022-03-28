Credit Suisse has stopped pursuing new client business in Russia
ZURICH, March 28 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) stopped pursuing new business in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Swiss bank said on Monday in an internal document seen by Reuters.
According to the document, Credit Suisse has been striving to reduce its business contacts with Russia, helping clients limit their own exposure to the country and transferring employees to other locations.
It confirmed roughly 4% of assets under management in its wealth management unit belonged to Russian clients. read more
