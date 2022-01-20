Credit Suisse hires Berenberg analyst to lead EMEA healthcare investment banking -memo

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland, November 3, 2021. Picture taken November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has hired a senior Berenberg analyst to lead its healthcare investment banking franchise in EMEA in a bid to revamp the unit after a string of scandals at the lender and a leadership overhaul, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The Swiss lender has appointed Scott Bardo as its co-head of healthcare in EMEA to win a slice of the lucrative healthcare market which saw investment banks earning more than $13 billion in global fees in 2021, according to Refinitiv data.

Credit Suisse, which faced the abrupt departure of chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio on Monday, has also reinforced its healthcare team in New York after veteran banker Leo Reif - responsible for global healthcare operations - defected to Jefferies last year.

Bardo will be based in London and report to Maarten Swart, who is in charge of consumer, retail, real estate and healthcare across EMEA. He previously worked at Credit Suisse between 2005 and 2010 as part of its European healthcare equity research team.

He will focus on medtech, healthcare services and diagnostics and work closely with Friedrich von Schwedler who co-heads the healthcare franchise and looks after pharma and biotech clients.

In New York, Credit Suisse has hired Joel Thompson from Moelis to focus on medtech, life science tools and diagnostics as well as former SCYNEXIS' chief financial officer Eric Francois to cover biotech and ex Centerview banker Mark Filenbaum to look after healthcare services.

Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.