Credit Suisse issues 462 mln shares to existing investors in $4 billion capital hike















ZURICH, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has issued 462 million new shares to existing investors at 3.82 Swiss francs ($4.05) per share, the bank said on Thursday, outlining details of its 4 billion franc capital hike.

The capital increase, which was approved by investors on Wednesday, is intended to fund the embattled bank's turnaround plan as it recovers from a series of scandals and losses.

($1 = 0.9431 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by John Revill











