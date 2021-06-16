Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

Credit Suisse names new heads of global M&A practice -memo

1 minute read

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group (CSGN.S) has named David Wah as global head of advisory and Cathal Deasy and Steven Geller as global co-heads of its mergers and acquisitions practice, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The memo, the contents of which were confirmed by a bank spokesperson, said Scott Lindsay will also continue in his position as global chairman of M&A.

The changes come after veteran Credit Suisse dealmaker Greg Weinberger, who had led the bank's global M&A franchise, departed for Morgan Stanley (MS.N). read more

Reporting by David French in New York Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 1:55 PM UTCFed expected to signal start of monetary policy shift debate

Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday are expected to at least flag the pending start of talks about when and how to exit from the crisis-era policies the U.S. central bank put in place at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

FinanceChina’s factory output, retail sales miss expectations in May
FinancePlans to rein in Big Four accountants may need rework, watchdog says
FinanceWhat investors are watching from the Fed: taper talk and inflation
FinanceGoogle must face shareholder lawsuit claiming it hid security risks