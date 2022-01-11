Credit Suisse to outsource procurement services - memo

A man enters the Credit Suisse offices in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S. July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

ZURICH, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is outsourcing its procurement of goods and services to specialist provider Chain IQ to help pare back costs, the bank said in an internal memo on Tuesday.

Roughly half the bank's procurement staff will be transferred to Chain IQ under the envisioned process, the bank's head of procurement, Daniel Helmig, said in the memo seen by Reuters, as part of an agreement aiming "to generate significant financial benefits over the coming years".

A spokesperson confirmed the contents.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by Silke Koltrowitz

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.