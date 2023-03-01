Credit Suisse personal & business banking boss Haux to leave

Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich
The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, March 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) on Wednesday said its Head of Personal & Business Banking, Anke Bridge Haux, is to leave the bank.

Haux, who has been with the Swiss bank for 15 years, is to take on a new role as CEO of the Swiss arm of LGT Bank in November.

Credit Suisse's current chief operating officer of Personal & Business Banking, Michael Sager, will take over leadership of the business on an interim basis with immediate effect and become a member of the executive board of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd.

The bank has seen a string of departures globally in the last few months, as it embarks on a plan to cut thousands of jobs and shift its focus from investment banking towards more stable wealth management as part of an overhaul.

Reporting by Noele Illien; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next