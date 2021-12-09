Credit Suisse plans next payout to Greensill fund investors

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland, November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann/File Photo

ZURICH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) plans a sixth payout in December to investors in frozen supply chain finance funds linked to Greensill, the Swiss bank said on Thursday, adding it had recovered around $7.1 billion by the end of November.

In March, Credit Suisse had to suspend $10 billion in funds linked to Greensill and has been paying back the money it recoups in stages.

In an update published on Thursday, it said it was accruing around $145 million in estimated recovery costs for the year 2021.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Writing by Michael Shields

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.