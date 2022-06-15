Credit Suisse reinforces UK investment banking team with two hires- memo

A logo is pictured on the Credit Suisse bank in Geneva, Switzerland, June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Switzerland's second-largest bank Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has hired two managing directors from JP Morgan (JPM.N) and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) to reinforce its UK investment banking and capital markets team.

Jasper Reiser and Dimitri Reading-Picopoulos will join Credit Suisse in London, according to a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesperson. Both will start in their role in September.

They will report to Jonathan Grundy and Antonia Rowan, UK Investment Banking and Corporate Broking co-heads at the Swiss lender.

Credit Suisse - which last year lost most of its financial institutions group (FIG) team to competitors - has also recently reinforced its Iberia team with the appointment of Nacho Moreno from Barclays (BARC.L). read more

Reiser will join Credit Suisse from BNP Paribas where he has worked for more than 11 years, most recently in the EMEA Private Placements team. He will be responsible for the coverage strategy around private high-growth companies valued at more than $1 billion, known as 'unicorns'.

Reading-Picopoulos' latest role was with JP Morgan as Head of EMEA Metals and Mining within the Natural Resources team.

Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, editing by Kirsten Donovan

