Credit Suisse saw $68 billion in first-quarter outflows as it crumbled

[1/2] A view shows the logo of Credit Suisse on a building near the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland, April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo















ZURICH, April 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) said on Monday 61 billion Swiss francs ($68 billion) left the bank in the first quarter, shedding light on the scale of the bank run that caused the 167-year-old institution to crumble and forced its state-engineered rescue.

The bank reported results for what is likely to be the last time, as its shotgun marriage with rival Swiss bank UBS (UBSG.S), is expected to be completed soon.

($1 = 0.8920 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Edwina Gibbs











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.