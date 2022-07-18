1 minute read
Credit Suisse says $291 million provisioned for funds recovery costs
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) said in an update on its Supply Chain Finance Funds (SCFF) that $291 million have been provisioned by the funds for the estimated recovery costs from 2021 to 2026.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.