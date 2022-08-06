Credit Suisse says it has no big exposure to Mexico's Credito Real

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland, Nov. 3, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann/File Photo

ZURICH, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is not exposed to any large losses among lenders to embattled Mexican firm Credito Real (CREAL.MX), the Swiss bank said on Saturday, contradicting earlier media reports.

Mexican newspaper El CEO citing documents said Credit Suisse is owed over $100 million by Credito Real, which has begun bankruptcy proceedings over $2.6 billion in debts.

That is the largest debt Credito Real owes to a foreign bank, the newspaper reported. read more

"Credit Suisse has no material exposure to the company in question," a spokesperson told Reuters on Saturday.

"Any suggestion otherwise is unfounded."

Credito Real announced it was beginning bankruptcy proceedings in July after defaulting earlier in the year. read more

Reporting by John Revill; editing by Jason Neely

