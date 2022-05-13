Credit Suisse says its chairman 'clearly endorsed' CEO Gottstein

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland, November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann

SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) said on Friday in a statement its chairman Axel Lehmann "clearly endorsed" the bank's Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein and that nothing had changed in this regard, following a Bloomberg story that it was considering a replacement.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

