Credit Suisse says its chairman 'clearly endorsed' CEO Gottstein
SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) said on Friday in a statement its chairman Axel Lehmann "clearly endorsed" the bank's Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein and that nothing had changed in this regard, following a Bloomberg story that it was considering a replacement.
Reporting by Carolina Mandl, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien
