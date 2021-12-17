Credit Suisse senior executive Eric Varvel likely to leave - FT

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland, November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Eric Varvel, chairman of Credit Suisse's investment bank, is in discussions to leave the company, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people briefed on the matter.

Varvel, who is also the head of its U.S. holding company, is likely to leave owing partly to his disagreement with Credit Suisse's new chair Antonio Horta-Osario, FT said, citing one of the people.

Credit Suisse did not respond to Reuters' request for comment sent outside business hours.

Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

