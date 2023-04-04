Credit Suisse shareholders re-elect chairman















ZURICH, April 4 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) shareholders voted to re-elect Chairman Axel Lehmann at the company's annual general meeting in Zurich on Tuesday.

Of the votes cast, 55.67% were in favour of keeping Lehmann chairman for the remainder of the time until the Swiss bank is officially merged with rival UBS (UBSG.S) as part of a forced takeover orchestrated by Swiss authorities.

Lehmann said earlier that five board members would not stand for re-election.

The remaining board members were all narrowly re-elected by shareholders.

