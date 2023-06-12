Credit Suisse shares close slightly higher on final trading day















ZURICH, June 12 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) shares closed 1% higher at 0.81 Swiss francs ($0.89) on Monday, their last trading day after the stricken bank's takeover by Swiss rival UBS (UBSG.S).

Under the terms of the 3 billion franc all-share transaction, Credit Suisse shareholders will receive 1 UBS share for every 22.48 Credit Suisse shares they held.

Credit Suisse shares have lost 86% in value over the last 12 months after the lender was hit was a collapse in customer confidence, necessitating a state-orchestrated rescue by its larger Swiss peer.

The final price underlines a massive collapse in value at Credit Suisse. In 2007 its shares had traded at 81 francs, 100 times their final price.

The bank, which was founded in 1856, played a central role in the history and development of Switzerland, after it was set up to finance the country's railways, will now be merged into UBS Group.

($1 = 0.9096 Swiss francs)

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Toby Chopra











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.