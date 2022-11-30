Credit Suisse stocks drop to fresh record lows, bonds suffer















Nov 30 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse stocks sunk to fresh record lows on Wednesday and the cost of insuring its debt soared to a new peak amid little sign that investors' concerns over the outlook for the Swiss lender were fading.

Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) shares were down more than 1% in their ninth straight session in the red with the stock having lost 66% since the start of the year.

Credit Suisse rights for its 2.24-billion-francs cash call were up 1% though that comes after suffering a 30% tumble on Tuesday.

The bank's fixed income assets were also under pressure, with additional tier 1 dollar issues down more than 2 cents and many sinking below the levels seen during the early October selloff, Tradeweb data showed.

The cost of insuring exposure to its debt scaling a record high of 409 basis points (bps), up 2 bps from Tuesday's close, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Credit Suisse credit default swaps had started the year at 57 bps.

Reporting by Chiara Elisei and Danilo Masoni, editing by Karin Strohecker











