Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

Credit Suisse top financial institutions banker in Europe to join Jefferies - source

Reuters
1 minute read

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has lost one of its key dealmakers in Europe as a talent exodus which started in the United States spreads to Europe, two sources familiar with the move told Reuters.

Armando Rubio-Alvarez, who heads the Swiss bank's financial institutions (FIG) franchise in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, is moving to Jefferies (JEF.N) where he will take on European responsibilities leading the coverage of some of the region's biggest financial clients, the sources said.

His appointment - which will be effective after the summer - follows the departure of Credit Suisse's global head of financial institutions, Alejandro Przygoda, who recently announced plans to move to Jefferies alongside three other bankers in his New York-based FIG team.

Credit Suisse declined to comment while Jefferies was not immediately available for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Finance

Finance · 1:09 PM UTCCredit Suisse top financial institutions banker in Europe to join Jefferies - source

Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has lost one of its key dealmakers in Europe as a talent exodus which started in the United States spreads to Europe, two sources familiar with the move told Reuters.

FinanceBall in Moscow's court to improve ties with NATO, says Germany
FinanceOnly 13% of NatWest staff to return to office full-time
FinanceAustralian banks, led by CBA, set to return record $15 bln cash to investors
FinanceLondon transport operator in third emergency financing deal since COVID