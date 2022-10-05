Credit Suisse's deputy head of Asia wealth business resigns















SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The deputy head of Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) Asia-Pacific wealth management business Young Jin Yee has resigned, according to a company memo reviewed by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesperson for the Swiss bank.

The departure comes at a time when concerns about Credit Suisse's ability to restructure its business without tapping investors for more money has battered the bank's shares to record lows.

The memo sent on Wednesday from Benjamin Cavalli, the head of wealth management for Asia Pacific, to staff in that unit said Young would be leaving to "pursue an expanded opportunity outside of Credit Suisse".

Young, who is also the Singapore location head of the bank's wealth business, was appointed to her role in January and had been with the bank for nearly two decades. She was also the CEO of SymAsia Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Credit Suisse.

The bank has insisted its capital and liquidity are strong, saying it will have more to say about a strategic revamp when it releases third-quarter results on Oct. 27.

"As mentioned by our group CEO, we are in a healthy capital and liquidity position," Cavalli said in an email response to a Reuters query.

