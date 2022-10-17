Credit Suisse's Meissner to leave bank after overhaul, source says















LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S)'s investment bank chief Christian Meissner will be leaving the bank once an overhaul has been announced, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday. A Credit suisse spokesman declined to comment when contacted by Reuters, ahead of the reorganisation that is scheduled for Oct. 27. Meissner in August had been tasked with overseeing the strategic review of the business.

Reporting by Elisa Martinuzzi











