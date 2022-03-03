1 minute read
Crypto exchange Binance says will not accept cards of sanctioned Russian banks
MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Thursday said cardholders of sanctioned Russian banks would not be able to use them on their platform and confirmed that sanctioned individuals have had their access restricted.
Some of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges are staying put in Russia, breaking ranks with mainstream finance in a decision that experts say weakens Western attempts to isolate Moscow following the invasion of Ukraine. read more
