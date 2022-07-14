Crypto lender Celsius Network reveals $1.19 billion hole in bankruptcy filing

Celsius Network logo and representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration taken, June 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 14 (Reuters) - Celsius Network listed a $1.19 billion hole in its balance sheet in a Thursday filing in a Manhattan bankruptcy court, a day after the cryptocurrency lender filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company also said it had $40 million in claims against Singapore-based Three Arrows Capital, a crypto hedge fund that filed for bankruptcy earlier this month.

Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington, Editing by Chris Reese

