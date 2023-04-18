C.Suisse to move forward Q1 earnings, report before UBS
ZURICH, April 18 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) will bring forward its first-quarter earnings by three days to April 24, it said on Tuesday, a move that could allow UBS (UBSG.S) to speak more freely at its earnings the following day.
The bank is being taken over by UBS in a government organised deal that will create a lender with more than $5 trillion in invested assets.
Credit Suisse and UBS both declined to comment on the change.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has approved the deal and European Union antitrust regulators granted it a temporary approval this month.
The Bank of England has approved the takeover in the United Kingdom, people familiar with the process have told Reuters.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.