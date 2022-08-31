1 minute read
Czech central bank vice-governor: money supply data suggest inflation losing drive
PRAGUE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Money supply data suggest that this driver of inflation is losing some steam, Czech National Bank (CNB) Vice-Governor Eva Zamrazilova said on Wednesday.
Zamrazilova also said that it is necessary to communicate the need for restraint in wage growth as unions and other groups call for higher wages amid high inflation, which soared to 17.5% in July.
Reporting by Robert Muller
