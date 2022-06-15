Czech central banker Nidetzky says he expects at least 75 bps hike at June 22 meeting -Bloomberg

The logo of the Czech National Bank is seen in this picture in central Prague December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

PRAGUE, June 15 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank is likely to raise its main rate by at least 75 basis points at its June 22 board policy meeting, Vice-Governor Tomas Nidetzky was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"I can easily imagine a 75 basis-point hike," he told Bloomberg news agency in an interview. "We could even do a bit more if we conclude that the inflationary pressures are persistent."

The central bank has raised the key two-week repo rate by 550 basis points to 5.75% over the past year as it battles inflation that soared 16.0% in May, the highest level in nearly three decades.

Reporting by Robert Muller

