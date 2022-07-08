Czech central bank's FX reserves drop to 151.3 bln euros in June

PRAGUE, July 8 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank's foreign exchange reserves declined to 151.3 billion euros by the end of June from a revised 156.4 billion in May, the central bank said on Friday.

The central bank has been intervening in the foreign exchange market since mid-May, selling euros to prevent the crown from excessive weakening. A weaker crown would exacerbate inflation pressures via higher import prices.

Since mid-May, the crown has been trading in a range of 24.500 to 24.800 per euro, while its peers in the region, Poland's zloty and Hungary's forint , went through volatile sessions.

ING analysts estimate that the central bank spent 7 billion euros by the end of June in the interventions. That is about 4.5% of the CNB's reserves, or nearly 3% of the Czech Republic's gross domestic product (GDP).

The central bank said on Friday it sold 3.5 billion euros in spot operations in May.

A weaker crown would play against the bank's effort to tighten monetary policy amid soaring inflation, which hit 16.0% in May.

