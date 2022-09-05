1 minute read
Czech interest rates already at high level, central bank governor says
PRAGUE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Czech interest rates are already at a high level that is dampening domestic demand pressures, central bank Governor Ales Michl said on Monday.
Michl said in a series of Twitter posts that three necessities were needed for reducing inflation: reducing state debt; preventing a wage inflation spiral; and keeping and stabilising interest rates at a higher level that what was seen in the past 10 years.
Reporting by Jason Hovet
