Czech interest rates already at high level, central bank governor says

Czech Crown coins are seen in front of a displayed logo of Czech central bank (CNB) in this picture illustration taken April 1, 2017. REUTERS/David W Cerny/Illustration

PRAGUE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Czech interest rates are already at a high level that is dampening domestic demand pressures, central bank Governor Ales Michl said on Monday.

Michl said in a series of Twitter posts that three necessities were needed for reducing inflation: reducing state debt; preventing a wage inflation spiral; and keeping and stabilising interest rates at a higher level that what was seen in the past 10 years.

Reporting by Jason Hovet

