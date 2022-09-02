Danish central bank governor to retire in January

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

OSLO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Denmark's central bank governor Lars Rohde has informed the government that he wishes to resign his position in order to retire at end of January 2023, after 10 years at the helm,the central bank said on Friday.

"It has been a great privilege to work with so many competent and dedicated colleagues all these years," Rohde said in a statement.

"I have also greatly appreciated the cooperation that has been with authorities and changing governments, as well as ... the ongoing dialogue with the financial sector," he said.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Stine Jacobsen

