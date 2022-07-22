Danske Bank axes dividends again over Estonia case

COPENHAGEN, July 22 (Reuters) - Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) will not pay 2021 dividends tied to second quarter results as it is still in discussions with Danish and U.S. authorities over involvement in a money laundering scandal in Estonia, the bank said on Friday.

"The board of directors has decided that Danske Bank will not pay out dividends for 2021 in connection with the announcement of the interim report for the second quarter of 2022," the Danish lender said.

($1=7.3074 Danish crowns)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.