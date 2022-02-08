Danske Bank recommends veteran German banker Blessing as new chairman

Danske Bank logo is seen in Copenhagen, Denmark in this undated Scanpix Denmark photo. Scanpix Denmark/Jens Noergaard Larsen/via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) will recommend board member and veteran German banker Martin Blessing as its new chairman when Karsten Dybvad steps down at its general meeting, the Danish bank said on Tuesday.

Denmark's biggest lender said Dybvad, a former lobbyist and government official, who took over three years ago in an attempt to steer the bank through a multi-billion euro money laundering scandal, will not stand for re-election at the coming AGM.

The bank will recommend former Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) chief executive Blessing, who joined Danske's board in 2020, as his replacement.

"If elected, I will, together with the Board of Directors and in close cooperation with the bank's executive leadership team, ensure that Danske Bank continues the positive development," Blessing said in a statement.

