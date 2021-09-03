Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Danske Bank uncovers incorrect tax payments, issues affecting up to 6,000 customers

General view of the Danske Bank building in Copenhagen, Denmark, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen/

COPENHAGEN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) said on Friday it had identified a new issue within its tax services, which could have led up to 6,000 customers to suffer losses from incorrect pay-outs and tax benefits of almost $8 million.

"Our current early estimates indicate that up to 6,000 customers may be affected by one or more of these additional issues, and that the total financial impact for our customers may be up to DKK 50 million ($7.98 million)," Danske said in a statement.

The incorrect pay-outs had included "differences in dividend payments, potentially incorrect tax benefits applied, and potentially incorrect tax reclaims," the lender said.

($1 = 6.2645 Danish crowns)

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Susan Fenton

