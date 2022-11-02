DBS Q3 profit surges 32%, boosted by rising interest rates















SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - DBS Group (DBSM.SI) reported a forecast-beating 32% jump in quarterly profit to a record as rising interest rates boosted net interest margins at Southeast Asia's largest lender, a trend seen in the global banking sector this year.

The Singapore-based bank's net profit came in at S$2.24 billion ($1.58 billion) in July-September, beating an average estimate of S$1.97 billion from four analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

The lender saw sustained business momentum in the quarter and asset quality remained resilient, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said in a statement on Thursday.

Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.