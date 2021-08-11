Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Deliveroo CEO says he views Delivery Hero stake as a 'financial investment'

Deliveroo CEO Will Shu leaves after the "Tech for Good" Summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The chief executive of food delivery platform Deliveroo (ROO.L) said he had not had any talks with his counterpart at Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) since the German company took a 5.09% stake last week, adding that he viewed the move as financial. read more

"I think his (Delivery Hero CEO) view was: the stock's undervalued, I'm gonna start buying, and I know the space super well," Will Shu said in an interview on Wednesday after Deliveroo published first-half results.

"This is in my view just a financial investment."

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

