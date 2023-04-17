Factbox: Deposit flight from U.S. regional banks raise questions about funding costs

[1/2] The company logo for financial broker Charles Schwab is displayed at a location in the financial district in New York, U.S., March 20, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo















April 17 (Reuters) - Regional banks in the United States on Monday reported deposit outflows between 3% and 11% from the prior quarter after customers sought the refuge of bigger banks in the aftermath of one of the worst banking crises.

The closure of two regional banks in March shook investor confidence and set off fears over deposit safety after small banks shed $177.5 billion in deposits in March from the previous month, according to data from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

These lenders will be compelled to lift deposit rates to lure customers, analysts worry, raising costs of one of the cheapest sources of funding.

Compiled by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.