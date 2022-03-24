Deutsche Bank appoints Ahlersmeyer to U.S. building products research unit - memo
March 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) has hired Joe Ahlersmeyer as vice-president of the U.S. building products research unit within the bank's company research group, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Ahlersmeyer was most recently a senior equity research associate at Evercore ISI, a role he held since 2019, according to the memo. Prior to that, he worked as an investor relations manager for Coca-Cola Co (KO.N).
Ahlersmeyer will join Deutsche in mid-April and will be reporting to Matthew Barnard, head of U.S. equity research at the German bank.
A spokesperson for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo.
