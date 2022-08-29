Deutsche Bank appoints Matthew Raskin as head of U.S. rates research - memo

A Deutsche Bank logo adorns a wall at the company's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has appointed New York Fed economist and policy adviser Matthew Raskin as a managing director and U.S. head of rates research, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Raskin joins the European bank after 15 years in the markets division of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In his most recent role, he advised Fed policymakers on financial markets and monetary policy implementation.

Raskin will work with rates trading and sales teams to strengthen client connectivity across the U.S. rates complex, according to the memo.

Earlier this month, the bank hired former Goldman Sachs executive Rod Colburn for their Wealth Management Americas business and two new managing directors for its healthcare investment banking team in the United States. read more

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

