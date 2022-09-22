Deutsche Bank to approach 2023 "with caution", CFO says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

James von Moltke, CFO of Deutsche Bank AG, speaks during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will need to look at 2023 "with caution", the lender's finance chief James von Moltke said on Thursday.

Von Moltke, speaking at a financial conference, foresaw a "difficult time ahead" for households and corporations.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.