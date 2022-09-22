Deutsche Bank to approach 2023 "with caution", CFO says

1 minute read

James von Moltke, CFO of Deutsche Bank AG, speaks during the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, Germany January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will need to look at 2023 "with caution", the lender's finance chief James von Moltke said on Thursday.

Von Moltke, speaking at a financial conference, foresaw a "difficult time ahead" for households and corporations.

Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz Editing by Madeline Chambers

