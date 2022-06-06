Deutsche Bank brings several hundred Russian IT experts to Germany - Handelsblatt
BERLIN, June 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has relocated several hundred Russian IT experts to Berlin, offering all employees of its Russian tech center a job in Germany, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources close to the matter.
A mid-three-digit number of the Russian technology center's total of about 1,500 programmers have come to Germany, Handelsblatt said.
