Deutsche Bank brings several hundred Russian IT experts to Germany - Handelsblatt

1 minute read

The logo of Germany’s Deutsche Bank is on display ahead of the bank’s annual shareholder meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

BERLIN, June 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has relocated several hundred Russian IT experts to Berlin, offering all employees of its Russian tech center a job in Germany, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources close to the matter.

A mid-three-digit number of the Russian technology center's total of about 1,500 programmers have come to Germany, Handelsblatt said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.