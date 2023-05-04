Deutsche Bank CEO not worried about a bank crisis in Europe















FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said on Thursday that he was not worried about a banking crisis coming to Europe and that Deutsche would only grow through acquisitions "when it makes sense".

Sewing, speaking at a conference broadcast online, said that banks in Europe were sustainably profitable and that problems with regional banks in the United States do not translate into risks for Europe.

Asked about potential expansion through mergers and acquisitions, Sewing said that Germany's largest lender wanted to grow organically, but also inorganically if it made sense.

The CEO of Germany's biggest bank said, however, he could not imagine a big M&A transaction in Europe given the current circumstances.

Last week, Deutsche announced it had agreed to buy the boutique investment bank Numis, its largest buy in more than a decade.

Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Matthias Williams











