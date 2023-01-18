Deutsche Bank CEO says we must not underestimate inflation -RTL/ntv















BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) chief executive Christian Sewing on Wednesday said he hoped central banks would keep raising interest rates, warning that inflation should not be underestimated.

He saw inflation at around 7% in Germany and Europe this year and hoped this would ease to under 5% next year.

"For God's sake we mustn't underestimate inflation," Sewing told broadcaster RTL/ntv on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Writing by Matthias Williams, Editing by Miranda Murray











