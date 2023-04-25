Deutsche Bank considers CFO as DWS chairman, Bloomberg reports















BERLIN, April 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) finance chief James von Moltke could become chairman of the bank's DWS investment arm when Karl von Rohr steps down in October, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.

The process of deciding on a new chairman could take several months, the sources said. Von Moltke could retain his positions as CFO and deputy CEO of Deutsche Bank alongside the DWS role, they added.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Von Rohr will not renew his contract as a member of Deutsche Bank's management board beyond October and will stand down as DWS chairman, the bank announced last week.

The bank had asked him to stand again for the DWS supervisory board, it added.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by David Goodman











