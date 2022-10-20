Deutsche Bank cuts investment banking jobs as M&A deals dry up















Oct 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) has cut staff in origination and advisory segments of its investment banking unit, according to a source familiar with the matter, as a pullback in financing deals compels lenders to rein in costs.

The move was communicated to the U.S. staff on Wednesday, the source said, requesting anonymity as the matter is confidential, calling it an annual exercise to manage the number of bankers without specifying the number of jobs slashed.

Investment bankers were awash with deals in 2021 but have seen few this year as companies halt buyouts and listings amid volatility in the capital markets, tensions between the United States and China, and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The job cuts affected mostly junior bankers, Bloomberg News and the New York Post reported earlier on Thursday.

Last month, Wall Street's premier investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it planned to cut jobs, after pausing the annual practice for two years during the pandemic, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters at the time. read more

A Deutsche bank spokesperson declined to comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.