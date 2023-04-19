Deutsche Bank to decide on successor of deputy chief executive in April - Handelsblatt















BERLIN, April 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) will decide on a successor for its deputy chief executive in April, business daily Handelsblatt said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The lender had said on Tuesday that Karl von Rohr would not renew his contract as a member of the management board after October and that it would announce his successor in the near future.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Friederike Heine











